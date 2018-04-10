Sassuolo duo catch AC Milan’s attention

During Sassuolo’s 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Sunday, Domenico Berardi and Matteo Politano impressed so much that AC Milan are considering a double swoop in the summer.

Politano has had a penchant throughout the current campaign of scoring against Serie A’s biggest sides and in addition to netting against the Rossoneri last time out, he has plundered goals against Scudetto chasers Juventus and Napoli.

According to Tuttosport, Milan were already strongly interested in making a move for Berardi during the summer transfer window but Politano’s recent performances mean that he too has caught their attention.

They view the former Roma man as potentially being a viable alternative to slot in on a rotation basis and offer rest to current wide men Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli continues to prefer and prioritise Berardi because he believes that coach Gennaro Gattuso is the perfect man to bring the best out of him and elevate his game to the next level, which hasn’t transpired as expected in recent years.

In terms of performances though, Politano has been the better of the two this season and Milan would also be open to bringing him in, although part of that deal would likely mean having to insert one of their own players as as a sweetner.

Potential makeweights in part of the move currently being touted are Andrea Bertolacci and Manuel Locatelli or younger players such as Matteo Gabbia or Raoul Bellanova.