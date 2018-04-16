Seria A Team of the Week | Round 32

Juventus are now six points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A, after beating Sampdoria whilst the Partenopei were unable to score against a dogged AC Milan.

None of the top 10 teams – apart from Juve – were able to score this weekend, with Genoa and Cagliari getting vital wins as the race to avoid the drop hots up.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan (2 apps)

A save on Arek Milik that denied Napoli a vital win and marked his 100th Serie A appearance in the best possible way. He is the youngest ever player to reach 100 games in Italy’s top flight.

Kostas Manolas – Roma (3 apps)

A solid performance, keeping Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson under control.

Luca Ceppitelli – Cagliari

The header in the final minutes to give all three points to Cagliari as they moved away from the relegation zone.

Cristian Zapata – AC Milan

Back in the starting lineup in one of the most difficult games of the season, the Colombian controlled Napoli’s attack very smoothly. Was also handed the captain’s armband.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (7 apps)

A dominant performance in the Derby della Capitale, playing a number of good balls to his attackers in an all action display, then almost scored a wonder goal at the death.

Luca Cigarini – Cagliari (4 apps)

Vital to the Sardinian side. His return to the starting line up coincided with a win, as he dictated play from deep, battled against opponents, and was crucial in the build up to Leonardo Pavoletti’s goal with a beauty of a freekick.

Bryan Dabo – Fiorentina

He was everywhere on the pitch against SPAL, combining defensive skill with the ability to transition into attack.

Daniel Bessa – Genoa (2 apps)

A goal that gets the Grifone out of trouble.

Douglas Costa – Juventus (4 apps)

A thunderbolt every time he had the ball, built all three of Juve’s goals and completely changed the face of the game when he came on.

Cheick Diabate – Benevento (4 apps)

Bagged seven goals in 10 shots since he arrived in Serie A in January. Ballon d’Or level stats.

Matteo Politano – Sassuolo (3 apps)

A crucial brace to give a vital point to the Neroverdi as they look to avoid relegation.