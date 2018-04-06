Serie A round 31 preview: Midweek defeats that Italy’s elite won’t want to repeat

Juventus’ Champions League dreams may be in tatters but their championship aspirations remain in great shape and a visit to Benevento might be just what the doctor ordered to get over their midweek horror-show.

Serie A’s leaders are unbeaten in their last 28 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (W23 D5), keeping 18 clean sheets in the process. It would be a surprise if this did not continue against the league’s bottom side this weekend.

Roma will also be pleased to get back to domestic action after their beating by Barcelona as they have scored four goals in three of their last four Serie A meetings against this weekend’s opponents Fiorentina (W3 D1). The visitors have shored things up defensively of late conceding only 23 shots on target in their last eight Serie A games, as many as in the previous four.

SPAL have won their last three home games against Atalanta – they’ve never won four times in a row so far in the top-flight. In addition, the relegation-battlers have collected nine points over the last five Serie A match-days (W2 D3), as many as they had taken from the previous 14 rounds.

For the visitors their best hopes may come from deep as Bryan Cristante is the youngest midfielder to have scored at least 11 goals in all competitions for an Italian team this season. Will he be a game-changer again?

Another weekend, another derby! Sampdoria have won each of the last three against Genoa, but have never won four in a row in the Derby della Lanterna.

The Blucerchiati have only lost one of their last seven league fixtures (4W 2D), though that loss came in their last game at the Marassi (5-0 vs Inter). Genoa meanwhile have a tendency to switch off as games go on and have conceded 71% of their goals in the second half (22 out of 31), the highest ratio in the top-flight.

Torino have won only two of their last 27 Serie A games against Inter, with 17 wins for the Nerazzurri, and eight draws Indeed their last home win against the visitors came in February 1994.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have found some of their early season form and haven’t conceded a single goal over their last five league games.

Crotone and Bologna haven’t drawn in the three games played so far against each other in the top-flight, with the Emiliani leading by two wins to one. Bologna are winless in their last four Serie A rounds (D2 L2) – their worst run in the competition since March 2017.

Interestingly, Davide Nicola and Walter Zenga have both been in charge of 15 games each this season at Crotone, recording the same win percentage (20) and the same average points per game (0.80).

Cagliari have won only once so far in 13 meetings at Hellas Verona, with the hosts winning seven times. The Sardinians have also conceded 16 goals in their last six league fixtures, as many as in their previous 14. The visitors form is no better either as they have lost their last three Serie A games, failing to score a single goal and shipping 11 overall.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against Chievo (W5 D1), including the goalless draw in the reverse fixture. Saying that, the last time they kept two consecutive clean sheets at home in Serie A was in October.

Chievo are clawing some form back but have conceded goals in each of their last 14 domestic fixtures – currently the longest run without a clean sheet in the competition.

Udinese haven’t scored in any of their last six against Lazio, picking up only one point in the process. To compound this, they have now lost seven league games in a row for the first time in the club’s history. Lazio’s best goal-haul in a single Serie A campaign was the 74 goals netted last season – the Biancocelesti have already scored 73 this term, with eight match-days to go. They could surpass this at the weekend.

AC Milan currently lead by five wins to four in top-flight head to heads with Sassuolo. The Rossoneri have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven league fixtures, as many as they had managed in the previous 22 match-days of the season.

The away side don’t score many but may well seek out Domenico Berardi who has already scored eight goals in Serie A against AC Milan – more than against any other opponent.