Serie A Round 32 Preview: From stodgy stalemates to midweek madness

After a fairly drab weekend in terms of the high number of scoreless matches, a mid-week round of matches might just be what we all need.

To kick off the mayhem I hope follows this preview, Inter Milan have not beaten Cagliari in the San Siro since November 2011: in the last four meetings, there have been two draws and two games lost for the Nerazzurri.

Cagliari could do with finding a way to score in open-play, they have scored their last six goals all from set piece situations: three penalties, two corners and one free kick.

It may all come a bit too late for the hosts but in their last six home league games, Benevento have alternated between a win and a defeat – they lost against Juventus last time out.

Their opponents Atalanta may not be the ideal opposition given that they are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (W8 D2) and they’ve kept seven clean sheets in this period.

Juventus have won all of their three top-flight games against Crotone. Six of the eight Bianconeri goals have been scored in the second half.

The hosts- Crotone have conceded 12 headed goals, only Benevento (15) have conceded more this season. This may explain why Mario Mandzukic has been involved in a goal in each of the last three league games against Crotone.

Over in the capital, Lazio have won 50 encounters and scored 186 goals so far against Fiorentina, their favourite opponent.

Hopefully this game will bring goals as the last five Serie A meetings between these sides have seen both teams score in each game – on average four goals per game.

Strangely, Fiorentina are the team against which Ciro Immobile has played the most games without scoring in the top-flight (six).

Napoli have alternated between an away draw and a home win in the last five Serie A match-days, scoring only four goals in the process. In those last games, Maurizio Sarri’s side have averaged one goal every 22 shots attempted. In the first half of the season, however, Napoli had averaged one goal every eight shots.

Free-falling Udinese might be the best opposition right now; they have now lost nine Serie A games in a row for the first time in their history.

Roma have won their last 11 home games against Genoa in Serie A, scoring an average of 2.6 games in the process.

Genoa’s defence may be improving but they struggle at the other end, their top scorer in this campaign is Gianluca Lapadula with only four goals – only Verona have a top-scorer with as few goals scored.

Over the last five seasons, Sampdoria and Bologna have enjoyed three wins apiece with three games drawn, with Roberto Donadoni’s visiting outfit having the better of things in the reverse fixture back in November.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two home games – the last time they didn’t score for three home games in a row was in September 2013.

Despite not being renounced for their goal-scoring prowess only Juventus (22%) and Lazio (21%) have posted a better conversion rate than Bologna (17%) in this Serie A campaign.

Chievo’s 2-1 win over SPAL in the reverse fixture is the only previous meeting between these two sides in the top-flight.

Seven of SPAL’s last eight league goals at home have been scored from set-piece situations (three of which from the penalty spot). On the reverse of this trend, Chievo have scored only six goals from set-piece situations this season – a league-low.

Torino’s last Serie A win against AC Milan was in November 2001 – since then the Rossoneri have won 11 times, with nine draws.

The early season fixture between Torino and AC Milan was Vincenzo Montella’s last game in charge of the Rossoneri, who collected 20 points in 14 matches with their former manager (1.42 per game), and 33 in the ensuing 18 with Gennaro Gattuso (1.83 per game).

Relegation battling Verona are unbeaten at home in their three previous meetings against Sassuolo in the league (W2 D1).

This will also be a clash between the two teams with the fewest goals scored in the second half so far in Serie A this season: Sassuolo (13) and Verona (15).