Serie A Team of the Week | Round 31

Napoli snatched a last gasp victory to remain four points behind Juventus, as the Bianconeri got rid of Benevento.

Roma fell to Fiorentina, who collected the sixth consecutive win, as Lazio beat Udinese, AC Milan drew with Sassuolo and Inter lost to Torino. At the bottom, crucial victories for Hellas Verona and Crotone.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (2 Team of the Week appearances)

He was bombarded for 90 minutes, and it is unbelievable that he did not concede. Sure, luck was on his side, but he put together a series of fantastic saves.

Francesco Acerbi – Sassuolo

Clean, precise, consistent. Against his former club he was on point for 90 minutes.

German Pezzella – Fiorentina (3 apps)

What a win in Rome for the Viola, a victory carved at the back, with the incredible performance from all defenders. Pezzella controlled Edin Dzeko with ease, for example.

Bruno Martella – Crotone

A constant swing up and down the flank, helping at the back and being a regular threat going forward.

Felipe Anderson – Lazio (2 apps)

Quality and pace, with assists, dribbles and the sensation he was up to something dangerous every time he had the ball in his feet.

Amadou Diawara – Napoli

The first Serie A goal is one to remember: a beautiful curling shot to beat Stefano Sorrentino and send the Stadio San Paolo wild.

Franco Zuculini – Hellas Verona

Battled throughout the game against Cagliari, dominating the midfield with a very Argentinian grit and the belief that this team can still survive.

Matteo Politano – Sassuolo (2 apps)

A crucial goal for a fundamental away point for the Neroverdi, and the usual quality throughout.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (10 apps)

His third hat-trick this season, to blow away Benevento and keep Juventus top of the table.

Cheick Diabate – Benevento (2 apps)

Yes, it wasn’t enough to win. But many Serie A fans will look back at this season and remember the Mali striker who came out of nowhere and scored a brace against Juventus, to almost give Benevento the impossible point.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (8 apps)

Goal number 27 this season to send Lazio third and continue his magical campaign.