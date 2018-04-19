Serie A Team of the Week | Round 33

A crazy midweek round of Serie A action concluded with Napoli coming back twice against Udinese, and Juventus being held by Crotone, thus reducing the gap at the top of the table back to four points.

In Turin, AC Milan were pegged back by Torino, while Inter routed Cagliari and Fiorentina were involved in battle with Lazio which they ultimately lost, despite Jordan Veretout’s hat-trick.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The Crotone Captain was decisive in at least two occasions, helping the Squali to a vital point in one of the toughest games of the season.

Joao Cancelo – Inter (3 apps)

His first Serie A goal to break the deadlock at the Stadio Meazza and send Inter on their way to an easy win.

Raul Albiol – Napoli (2 apps)

A fundamental equaliser to get Napoli back in the game and pave the way to a great win.

Francesco Acerbi – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Simply impeccable, especially in the air, dominating at the back for the whole 90 minutes.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (8 apps)

Man of the match performance at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with the goal that got Lazio back in the game and then the winning strike to give the three points to the Biancocelesti.

Jordan Veretout – Fiorentina (5 apps)

His first Serie A hat-trick wasn’t enough to see a Viola win, but what a night for the French midfielder.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter (4 apps)

Not only the Nerazzurri’s regista. Also able to score a beauty like Inter’s third goal.

Cengiz Under – Roma (4 apps)

The Undertaker was back to open up the game for the Giallorossi scoring the first as Roma kept up their Champions League form.

Simy – Crotone (2 apps)

It’s the bicycle kick that one again haunts Juventus this season: first Cristiano Ronaldo, then Simy. And what a point for Crotone! Vital in the relegation battle, and also in opening up the Scudetto race.