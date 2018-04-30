Serie A Team of the Week | Round 35

Juventus are now just a step away from the Scudetto after beating Inter thanks to two late, late goals in the Derby d’Italia. That coupled with Napoli losing at Fiorentina means consecutive title No.7 is almost certainly on its way to Turin.

Roma and Lazio both won to tighten their grip on Serie A’s two remaining Champions League qualification spots, as did those teams involved in the Europa League race.

At the bottom there were big wins for SPAL and Crotone, which resulted in Chievo slipping into the relegation zone.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alfred Gomis – SPAL (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Confident at the back and keeping the goal well protected for SPAL as the Spallini sealed a fundamental win.

Felipe – SPAL

The most important victory for SPAL so far this season has his decisive goal.

German Pezzella – Fiorentina (4 apps)

Another solid performance at the back for the Argentinian, giving no space at all to Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik.

Bakary Sagna – Benevento

Back on the scoresheet with a late equaliser to show how Benevento will fight for honour until the very end.

Gaston Ramirez – Sampdoria (3 apps)

A beauty of a goal mixed with a number of quality flicks: he came on when Samp were struggling and put the game to bed.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (10 apps)

As dominant as ever, scoring the winner and being all over the pitch, defending and attacking.

Bryan Cristante – Atalanta (7 apps)

Yet another goal. What a season he’s having.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (4 apps)

A crucial goal and the man of the match performance to get a scrappy win for the Rossoneri.

Giovanni Simeone – Fiorentina (5 apps)

A magnificent hat-trick to show what he’s able of doing and to send Napoli to hell.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (7 apps)

The most important goal of the season.

Marcello Trotta – Crotone (3 apps)

A brace to get Crotone out of the drop zone, with a lovely first goal and the usual all round performance.