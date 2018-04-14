Spalletti: Failing to score against a strong side not a problem

Before Saturday Inter had not gone to Bergamo and left without a goal since 1992. That all changed as they played out an entertaining stalemate with Atalanta but Luciano Spalletti is not concerned that the goal did not come.

Ivan Perisic had the biggest chances for the visitors on the night in the first half while Mauro Icardi struggled to make any impact on the game but Spalletti played down any talk of a problem.

“I don’t think it’s a problem that we weren’t able to score against a strong side like Atalanta, but everyone can put whatever spin on it they like,” Spalletti on Mediaset Premium with clear frustration.

“These are the games where you are forced to play in a certain way. We struggled in the first half because our passing wasn’t clean enough and we didn’t put together good moves.

“The only times we did manage an exchange of passes with Mauro Icardi, we managed to create chances.”

It was Atalanta who dominated the first half and should have been ahead at half time and Spalletti admits his players were slow to get going.

“We took too long to really start being aggressive and closing the Atalanta players down to win back the ball,” he said.

“We had four or five clear-cut scoring opportunities here, were pushing to the end, but admittedly should’ve done better in the first half.”