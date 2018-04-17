Spalletti: Inter can still get better

After Inter’s dominant 4-0 over Cagliari, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti was still adamant his team can get better.

Joao Cancelo bagged the opener, and first Inter goal, after just three minutes. Then Mauro Icardi got his 25th of the season early in the second half, before Marcelo Brozovic completed the rout on the hour.

Such was Inter’s dominance, that Cagliari failed to register a shot on goal over the 90 minutes.

“Tonight Icardi did well of dropping back, then attacking their defence from the side,” Spalletti told the press.

“We had to continued to be cautious of Cagliari, and by attacking them at the side, that forced them to play through the centre.

“Cancelo’s goal gave us a huge boost, and we also kept the opponents at bay. We can certainly get better.”