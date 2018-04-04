Spalletti: Inter need to be more decisive

After Inter drew 0-0 with city rivals AC Milan, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti was critical of his side’s ability to finish off chances.

The 168th Derby della Madonnina ended was an entertaining affair, with disallowed goals, plenty of chances and near misses from Mauro Icardi in particular.

“We need to be more decisive when we get the chances,” Spalletti told the press. “We could have made faster choices, but instead we ended up back defending from Milan.

“We have to improve when making crosses. Ivan [Perisic] did well on Sunday (Saturday against Verona sic), we must get more bodies in the area.”

Mauro Icardi missed a number of good chances, which he would usually relish in putting away, though Spalletti refused to blame the rainy conditions.

“Those may be the cause,” Spalletti said. “It’s easy to explain. Sometimes he scores abnormal goals, and today he did not score two normal chances.”

When asked about Milan, Spalletti was clear as to the correct answer to the question.

“Gattuso is better than me to answer that, don’t waste time asking questions like the to me,” he concluded.