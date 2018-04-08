Spalletti: Inter were both good and bad at times

Following Inter’s 1-0 defeat to Torino, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti wasn’t overly critical of his side, and felt there were times when they looked good, but also other when they were poor.

A super performance from Salvatore Sirigu ensured Inter missed the chance to move third in Serie A with Adam Ljajic the Granata hero as his first half goal gave Torino their first home win over Inter since February 1994.

The result means Inter could also drop to fifth in the standings should Lazio get all three points against Udinese later in the day.

“When you lose, there is always something to analyse, if you want to do that,” Spalletti told the press.

“Overall the game was made up of some good moments and others in which we had to do better. We have to find a balance, and not have to keep starting from the beginning. which we clearly don’t want to do.

“Four defeats this season isn’t a lot, but it’s clear that on the field we have to manage the game.

“Today, we played the ball with less fluidity and the technical quality of the passes wasn’t good which made the difference.

“In other matches we have been much better at this, especially in the last couple of games.”

To the surprise of many Borja Valero started the match over Rafinha, who has ben key in Inter’s recent games, but Spalletti addressed this choice with a simple answer.

“I left him out so we could manage the game better,” Spalletti went on, “as in the first half there as a lot of physical effort to be done, and three games in a week is a lot for someone who hasn’t played in two years.

“He needed a rest.”

The focus then fell to Torino’s Sirigu who made a number of blindingly good saves.

“Sirigu was very good,” the Inter coach exclaimed. “They had a brilliant game from a defensive standpoint and they never gave us any room in behind.

“We tried to stop them hitting us on the counter, but we didn’t do well when we lost the ball, which cost us space and territory, as well as energy.”