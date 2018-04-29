Spalletti: Inter’s loss to Juventus was my fault

After succumbing to a late 3-2 defeat to Juventus, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti took all the blame for the Nerazzurri’s collapse.

Douglas Costa opened the scoring after just 13 minutes, volleying home from close range. Then just after half time, Mauro Icardi headed in the equaliser, before Ivan Perisic forced a mistake from Andrea Barzagli who put into his own net.

Then in the dying minutes of the game, Juan Cuadrado wriggled free on the right and his deflected shot wrong footed Samir Handanovic, from a tight angle, then Gonzalo Higuain bagged the winner one minute from time to end a 716-minute goalless run.

“The changes I made were definitely wrong and because of them we got the result we did,” Spalletti told the press.

“On the challenge from Pjanic on Rafinha, I saw it again on TV and it was a yellow. I don’t know why the referee didn’t give it.

“I wanted to replace Perisic, but he told me he was ok to continue. There were five minuted left, plus an extra five.

“And with defending becoming the priority, I had to change something to stop them passing the ball round the midfielders.

“The burden of having a man less came to pass in the final 10 minutes.

“In my opinion Orsato is a great referee, he managed the game well, with lots of professionalism.

“I think they have work to do, and they want to get better. There should have been a second yellow on Pjanic.

“We will obviously review things we did in forthcoming technical meetings, then come the results, which right now are a little difficult as we have a goal to reach, which we have all year.

“Now we will have to see how the night passes, then from tomorrow regroup, talk over things.

“I didn’t like what happened against Juventus, we shouldn’t take it as an example, we have our way of doing things which I think is better.

“They have won a lot, including the last six Scudetti. We have to reorganise things. For the effort and commitment we put in, I think we deserved it.”