Spalletti Mistake Costs Inter

In a Derby d’Italia that could have an impact on the Scudetto race for the first time in years, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti gifted Juventus a win.

With Inter down to 10 men but winning 2-1 in the 85th minute Spalletti took Mauro Icardi off the field in favour of Davide Santon.

The Argentinian had scored Inter’s first goal of the game early in the second half and had kept Juventus’ defence honest all game. However Spalletti opted to sit back and defend the lead with Santon coming on.

Santon has only appeared 14 times for the Nerazzuri this season and was a liability from the second he stepped onto the field.

First he was at fault for Juventus’ second goal, which came in the 87th minute, as his poor marking of Juan Cuadrado allowed the Colombian to whip the ball into the middle, and saw it deflect off Milan Skriniar and in.

Then came part two as Santon was tasked with keeping tabs on Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain during a freekick. His poor marking was again on display as the ball flew over him and allowed the Argentine to easily head the ball into the net with a minute left.

With Inter battling for a Champions League place against both Roman sides, a Derby d’Italia win would have given them a big boost moving into the last three games of the season, while simultaneously damaging Juventus’ Scudetto hopes.

Neither happened and the blame should lay firmly at the door of Luciano Spalletti.