Superb Sirigu can’t stop Sergej sealing the points

A second half header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was enough to undo the inspired work of Salvatore Sirigu and see Lazio leave Torino with three points in the bag after a narrow 1-0 win on Sunday evening.

Sirigu maneged to save a penalty and a host of other Biancocelesti chances but his hard work ultimately meant nothing as some slack defending from a corner allowed the Serbian to head home the game’s only goal.

The first chance fell to the Granata and an unlikely source in Lorenzo De Silvestri. Andrea Belotti did well in the corner and found Simone Edera, who in turn passed on to De Silvestri. The midfielder then hit a powerful strike across Thomas Strakosha’s goal and the Albanian did reasonably well to save, though he would have been disappointed had he not.

Lazio’s chances of winning and increasing the gap on Inter was dealt a blow when their main goal threat and capocannoniere hopeful Ciro Immobile was withdrawn before the quarter-hour mark through injury.

Immobile’s absence was immediately felt and Lazio were presented with a huge chance to open the scoring halfway through the first-half from the penalty spot. Stefan de Vrij played a ball beyond the Torino backline from deep to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who, as he approached goal, was fouled quite rashly by Nicolas Nkoulou. Luis Alberto stepped forward to take the spot-kick, but Salvatore Sirigu got down low to his left and saved what was a tame effort.

Within moments of the penalty save Sirigu was called into action again. Some tidy footwork from Lucas Leiva bought him some space but as he entered the box the ‘keeper was quick out and down to his feet.

Sergej had a chance himself but, again, Sirigu was equal to it as he pushed the Serb’s effort around the post.

Sirigu’s man-of-the-match performance carried into the second half. Lucas again tested him with a powerful volley from inside the box and the veteran shot-stopper got down quickly to turn behind. From the resulting corner, however, Lazio found a way to beat him.

An in-swinging cross from the left arrived in the six-yard box and Sergej strolled into space and, a yard in front of Nkoulou, rose unchallenged and headed in past Sirigu.

Felipe Caicedo could have made it two when he found himself through on goal. Oddly, though, he opted to lob Sirigu but his effort did not come down in time and went over.

For what remained, the Biancocelesti looked content to protect their three points and attack when an opportunity arose, while the Granata looked blunt in attack and rarely troubled Strakosha’s goal. Adem Ljajic did have a chance with a free-kick from 20 yards but could not find the target.

The win leaves Lazio with room to breathe in the fourth and final Champions League spot, level on points with Eternal City rivals Roma and with a four-point cushion over Inter in fifth ahead of in-form Atalanta’s visit to the capital next week.