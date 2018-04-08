Torino v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Torino welcome Inter to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for their Week 31 Serie A clash, with the Nerazzurri hoping to leapfrog Roma in the Serie A table.

Should Luciano Spalletti’s men take all three points they will move into third place, and will be confident of doing so given Torino have won only two of their last 27 Serie A games against Inter, while their last home win against the Nerazzurri came in February 1994.

Inter though will have to be wary of Andrea Belotti, who has scored four goals and served two assists in his last three Serie A appearances.

Torino: Sirigu; N’Koulou, Burdisso, Moretti; De Silvestri, Baselli, Obi, Ansaldi; Ljajic; Iago Falque, Belotti

Inter: Handanovic; Joao Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D’Ambrosio; Brozovic, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi