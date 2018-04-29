Torino v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will be hoping to earn some breathing room in the race for Champions League football and to build a four-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Inter when they travel to Torino on Sunday evening.

Inter threw away a 2-1 lead with four minutes to play on Saturday to lose at home to Juventus, lifting a weight of pressure off the shoulders of the Biancocelesti.

Capocannoniere leader Ciro Immobile will be the most obvious threat for Toro to keep a watchful eye on, though they will know him better than most sides as the striker enjoyed two spells in Turin.

Andrea Belotti meanwhile will be the clear threat for the hosts as he looks to outshine his opposite number and main rival for the Azzurri No.9 shirt.

Torino: Sirigu; Burdisso, N’Koulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Rincon, Baselli, Molinaro; Edera, Ljajic; Belotti

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Murgia, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile