Tottenham challenge Juventus and Inter for Atalanta star

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante this summer, amidst competition from Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter.

The Italian international has enjoyed two successful seasons in Bergamo following a loan switch from Benfica and has attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Cristante’s performances have convinced Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to swoop, as he looks to strengthen his midfield ahead of a potential Champions League campaign next season, according to the Telegraph.

The Premier League club face competition from Serie A though, with Roma joining Juventus and Inter in showing an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, it is believed that Spurs would be willing to flex their financial muscles to land Cristante and are ready to offer €30 million to secure his signature.

This would represent a significant profit for Atalanta, who are set to complete the permanent signing of him from Benfica for €5m in the summer, before potentially selling him on immediately.

Cristante, a graduate of AC Milan’s academy, has scored 14 goals in 50 appearances over his two seasons with La Dea.