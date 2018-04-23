Totti: When I hear the name Liverpool, I think respect

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final showdown, Roma legend Francesco Totti has praised their opponents Liverpool as being a club he holds in the highest regard.

They are a club who have dished out quite a bit of hurt to the former Lupi captain, beating his beloved club in the 1984 European Cup final and the the 2000 UEFA Cup when he himself played.

Despite those defeats though, Totti has hailed the Reds as a club worthy of respect and is eagerly awaiting the chance to finally get one over on them this time.

“Obviously, if I think back to the 1984 final, it is a bad memory so we probably wouldn’t have wanted this draw but all of the teams left are strong and now we will play Liverpool,” said the Roma director in an interview with the English club’s website.

“When I hear the name Liverpool, I feel respect. They are a big club, a great team, with great fans and a model to follow. Despite the negative result when I played there, I have good memories of Anfield.

“The atmosphere, the feeling, the fans’ passion – it was very impressive.”

Totti has also been keeping a close eye on Mohamed Salah, a teammate of his in the Eternal City last season and he even admitted that he has been somewhat surprised by his sensational debut campaign with the Merseyside club.

“This season I’ve seen a number of games of Liverpool, especially because Mo Salah is now playing there, I’ve been following it consistently,” he added. “Especially after the draw, over the past few days I’ve been watching their Champions League games.

“To some extent, it surprises me that [Salah] has been doing so well in his first season at Liverpool but on the other hand, considering the quality of the squad and the coach, who to me is one of the best in the world, it didn’t surprise me.

“They put him in the condition to express himself at his best.”