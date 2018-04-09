Valverde: I expect Roma to be more intense

Barcelona are anticipating an early Roma onslaught when the sides meet in the Champions League quarter-final, according to coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Giallorossi trail 4-1 from last week’s first leg at the Camp Nou when two own goals from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas as well as Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez left them with a mountain to climb.

However, given that an early goal would lift spirits around the Stadio Olimpico, Valverde has warned his side to expect Roma to come flying out of the traps this time.

“I hope they play similarly to the first leg, like what Roma have been doing all season,” he told reporters in Rome. “What I expect is a bit more intensity from them, especially at the start of the game.

“I think that when you go into the game behind on the scoreboard, what interests you most is scoring the first goal that evens out the tie, just imagine.

“They have to take risks and we have to play well to deal with them.”

While Valverde is also confident that his side will be able to finish the job that they started at the Camp Nou, he also pointed out that he is experienced enough to take nothing for granted.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that extraordinary things can happen in a game,” Valverde continued. “History says that, at our level, it’s hard to score against us.

“But we can’t think that they don’t have a chance or they won’t try. It could be a mistake, an excess of confidence that could cost us dearly and we are on the verge of the semi-final.”