Villarreal standout on AC Milan’s radar

AC Milan are credited with an interest in Villarreal midfielder Samu Castillejo, with the player’s agent hinting that enquiries have been made by the Serie A giants.

In recent days, the Diavolo have also been linked with another Spanish star in the form of Napoli’s Jose Callejon, with a possible swap deal involving Suso being mooted.

Interestingly, Manuel Garcia Quilon, who is the agent for both those players, is also the representative for Castillejo and although he poured cold water on the swap deal rumours, he did suggest that the 23-year-old is wanted by the Rossoneri.

“Milan have never contacted me about Callejon so there is absolutely nothing there with the Rossoneri,” he said. “But what I can say is that both Milan and Atletico have asked me about a young Spanish talent who currently plays in LaLiga.”

Quilon was then pressed further and asked if the player he was referring to was Castillejo and although he didn’t confirm it, he refused to deny that it was the Malaga native who he was referring to.