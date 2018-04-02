Zidane: Cardiff thrashing won’t have any bearing on Juventus v Real Madrid

Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Juventus, Los Blancos’ coach Zinedine Zidane doesn’t think the result in last year’s final will have any impact on the game in Turin.

Real Madrid thrashed Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to win their 12th Champions League title, though have been something of a different beast this season, struggling in LaLiga and also being dumped out the Copa del Rey.

“Maybe with the national team Isco is different because he has eight matches with them [in a season], whereas here there are 60,” Zidane said in the pre-match press conference. “Here we play every three days.

“For me there are no backups. I have 25 very good players and I am going to use them all. There are moments in which some will play more.”

Asked what his preferred formation is, Zidane explained to the reporters in the room that he likes to mix it up.

“I have liked all of the tactical systems I’ve used,” he said. We can choose to play with width, with a diamond, with a 4-3-3.

“I like to change and to play in different ways.”

“This has nothing to do with happened 10 months ago,” he said. “What happened has happened, but now we have to think about this game and make sure we play well tomorrow,” he said ahead of their quarter-final first leg tie.

“We mustn’t think about that or other matches against Juventus because it doesn’t mean anything.”