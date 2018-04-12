Zidane: It was a penalty

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane was pleased that his side progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the eighth consecutive season, but also hit back at Pep Guardiola for suggesting that there were occasions when Los Blancos had tried to put pressure on referees.

After winning 3-0 in Turin, Los Blancos were trailing 3-0 at home to Juventus until a controversial last minute penalty led to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the all important goal for Madrid.

“I’m not going to say anything to him, I’m not interested in what Guardiola says,” Zidane said to reporters after the game.

“We went through last year and won the Champions League, but I never mess with the referees, and I’ve had the chances to do so. I never get involved, and in any event, it was a penalty.”

At half-time, Zidane made the bold decision of taking off Gareth Bale and Casemiro for Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

“I took Bale off because we had to change it around,” he continued. “I wasn’t happy with the approach and it was not a question of Bale being a scapegoat, but the dynamic had to be changed.”

Up against it for the most part, Zidane never thought about being knocked out by the Italians.

“I wasn’t afraid and I didn’t think about being eliminated,” he added. “What one feels is transmitted to the players, so I tried to convey to my players that it was a difficult game and that we had to fight.”