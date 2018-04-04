Zidane: Ronaldo scored one of football’s best ever goals… but mine was better

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular overhead kick against Juventus to help Real Madrid to a 3-0 win in Turin, Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane was impressed, but still thinks he did it better in the 2002 Champions League final.

Ronaldo give Los Blancos a dream start, scoring after just three minutes, before a spectacular overhead kick doubled the lead just after the hour mark. Moments later Paulo Dybala was given his marching orders, then Marcelo wrapped up a convincing victory in Turin.

“Cristiano scored one of the best goals in history, but mine in Glasgow was prettier,” he said in jest during his post-match press conference.

“You have to tip your hat to a goal of this quality. He does so many things and I’m happy for what he’s achieved.”

Isco returned to the Real Madrid starting line-up after a significant spell away from it, and the French coach praised the performance put in by the Spanish midfielder.

“He [Isco] put in a very good performance, he played between the lines well, covering Bentancur,” Zidane said.

“He opened up the pitch and gave the pass for the first goal. We need everyone to contribute as he has done, he is and will continue to be very important for us.”

When pushed on his reaction to Ronaldo’s second goal, the former Juventus midfielder made clear it was a moment of pure emotion.

“I think I felt the same as what everyone else did,” he explained. “I’m a coach, but also a football fan.”