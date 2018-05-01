AC Milan and Juventus set to battle for Chelsea star

Juventus are ready to make an approach for their former striker Alvaro Morata, but face competition from AC Milan for the Chelsea striker.

Morata spent two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Real Madrid between 2014 and 2016, as he helped Juventus to two Scudetti and a Champions League final appearance.

Having completed a €64 million move to Chelsea last summer, the Spaniard has struggled in the Premier League, prompting interest from the two Italian rivals, according to Tuttosport.

Milan are on the lookout for a new forward after their big-money recruits, Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic, have failed to make an impact in their debut seasons.

This has led to them identifying Morata as the ideal man to lead the line next term, and the Rossoneri would be willing to set funds aside to meet Chelsea’s €70m valuation of him.

However, Juventus would hold the upper hand in their pursuit of the 25-year-old should they make an approach, with Morata thought to be keen on a return to Turin after establishing a close bond during his previous spell there.

Spain international Morata scored 27 goals in 93 appearances for the Bianconeri, and has only mustered 15 strikes in 45 games as Chelsea’s main forward this term.