AC Milan concerned over Suso’s future

The release clause in the contract of AC Milan playmaker Suso has led to a fear within the club that he could leave in the summer as they plot talks with the player.

Last September, the former Liverpool man penned a new contract at the San Siro, tying him to the club until the summer of 2022, albeit one which included a rather meagre buyout clause of €38 million.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is now a major worry within the club that interested parties could view that as a price worth paying for Suso and makes him a particularly attractive prospect on the market.

Under the terms of his deal, if a club triggered that release clause, then they would not have to deal with the Rossoneri directly and it would only be at that point when Suso would have to inform the club of his desire to depart, should he wish to do so.

The former Genoa man has been a highly coveted player in the past, with clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and even former employers Liverpool all showing an interest in him and could do so again.

A meeting is scheduled for after the end of the season between the club and his agent Alessandro Lucci to take stock of the situation and determine the next move, although there is a fear at the moment that the weekend clash against Fiorentina could be his last for the Diavolo.