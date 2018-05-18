AC Milan defender set for Spain return

Mateo Musacchio could be set for a return to La Liga after only a single season with AC Milan, with Sevilla showing an interest in the centre-back.

The Argentine arrived at the Stadio San Siro from Spanish side Villarreal after a lengthy pursuit by the Rossoneri, but has failed to establish himself as a first choice ahead of Leonardo Bonucci and Alessio Romagnoli.

Brought in at the request of former Milan coach Vincenzo Montella for €18 million, Musacchio’s injury struggles and failure to make an impact could see the Diavolo offload him to Sevilla, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

With Miguel Layun set to return to Porto this summer at the conclusion of his own loan spell, Sevilla are in search of further defensive options and are keen to make the most of Musacchio’s lack of playing time.

Whilst it would be unlikely that they could secure a permanent deal up front, the Andalusians are exploring the option of taking the 27-year-old on an initial loan with an obligatory clause at the end of next season.

Former River Plate defender Musacchio has made 22 appearances for Milan this term, scoring once. The Rosario-native is an Argentina international and has six caps since debuting for La Albiceleste in 2011.