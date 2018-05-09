AC Milan left reeling as Donnarumma horror show, and Kalinic own goal gifts Coppa Italia to Juventus

An AC Milan collapse saw Juventus bag three goals in eight minutes, before going on to win 4-0 and capture their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was certainly to blame for Juventus’ second and third, though Medhi Benatia lost Alessio Romagnoli and directed a header into the far post, just before the hour.

Then Douglas Costa forced a mistake from the young Milan goalkeeper to get the second. Another error from Donnarumma allowed Benatia to steal the ball three yards out and smash into the top corner.

To add insult to injury, Nikola Kalinic, who as scored just five goals all season, headed into his own net.

The result gives Juventus their 13th cup win, and another double as they are certain to win the Serie A title this season as well.

It was Juventus who has the first chance on goal as Sami Khedira drove into the Milan penalty area, but was unable to get any force behind his strike and Gianluigi Donnarumma made the easy save.

Not to be outdone, Milan strode forward through Hakan Calhanoglu who played a lovely one-two with Patrick Cutrone, before giving it back to the young striker on the edge of the Juve penalty area, but his effort was straight at Gianluigi Buffon, who beat the ball out for a corner.

Juve asserted their dominance for a period, with Douglas Costa having a go from the edge of the area, then an inswinging Juan Cuadrado cross had to be pushed away by Donnarumma, before Paulo Dybala blasted just off target.

Again, Milan gave as good as they got and Suso tested Buffon with a curling effort from the right, but the veteran goalkeeper was equal to the shot.

Then, moments later, Giacomo Bonaventura fizzed a low drive just wide of the post.

Juve were creating plenary of half chances as the Milan backline held up well. First, Dybala had a low shot saved, then Cuadrado blasted high and wide from the right, before he planted a cross on the head of Mario Mandzukic, but the Croatian headed into the arms of Donnarumma.

As the first half came to a close, Bonaventura again tried a shot from range, but fired wildly into the stands.

Immediately after the restart Bonaventura was at it again, this time heading straight at Buffon from six yards out. Calhanoglu tried his luck from distance, though it was no trouble for Buffon.

A lovely reverse through ball from Khedira found Dybala unmarked on the left side of the penalty area, but Donnarumma made a smart save as he tried to curl one into the far post.

Donnartummwas again called into action as Dybala smashed one in low from 20 yards, but again the Milan goalkeeper tipped round the post.

Not that it mattered as Juventus took the lead from that corner. Benatia got his head on the end of Miralem Pjanic’s set piece to direct into the far corner.

It was almost as Dybala opened up space with some delightful footwork before firing at the top corner, but again he was denied by Donnarumma.

Just five minutes later it was two as Douglas Costa curled a low effort in the direction of the bottom corner, and it looked like Donnarumma would make the save, but the ball slipped through his fingers and into the net.

Another mistake from Donnarumma saw the goalkeeper fumble a Mandzukic header, and Benatia smashed into the roof of the net from three yards out.

Milan almost pulled one back as Blaise Matuidi side-footed a Bonaventura cross onto the post, but it mattered not.

Adding further misery to Milan’s evening, substitute Nikola Kalinic headed into his own net with 15 minutes to go.

Manuel Locatelli tried his luck from 18 yards, forcing a good save from Buffon, with the Juve keeper alert to divert Fabio Borini’s follow up wide.

Juventus were enjoying themselves and Dybala robbed Ricardo Rodriguez, then spotted Donnarumma off his line, but the attempt from the centre circle was just over the bar.