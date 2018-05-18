AC Milan meet to discuss move for Torino star

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli welcomed agent Giuseppe Riso to Casa Milan to begin talks for Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli.

The Rossoneri have been left disappointed after a summer of big investment saw their star signings fall short, missing out on qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

Sky Sport Italia understands Mirabelli has highlighted Baselli as a worthy addition to the midfield at Milan, who is thought to welcome the chancw to play at the Stadio San Siro.

Milan have long held an interest in the former Atalanta youth product, who appeared regularly for the Italian Under-21 set up and received his first senior cap last year.

Torino are bracing themselves for a double assault this summer, with striker Andrea Belotti also finding himself high on the Rossoneri wishlist.