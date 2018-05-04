AC Milan plotting new stadium move

A San Siro departure could be on the agenda for AC Milan once again, with reports circulating that the club are considering a move to a new ground of their own.

The Diavolo have plied their trade at their current home since 1926 and the stadium, which took little over a year to build, was a gift to the club and the city from former president Piero Pirelli.

According to Milan Finanza, the club are plotting yet another move away from the San Siro, with previous plans having amounted to little, and are seriously considering building their own stadium, given that their current home is shared with city rivals Inter.

The report states that the Rossoneri are seeking new investors in the re-financing of the club and the hope is that the securing of future funds could be used to help the club in their relocation plans.

Milan’s idea is to build their potential new home in the Porto di Mare area of the city, which is located to the south, although other sources claim that it isn’t the only location being considered.

They claim that the City of Milan has already given the green light to the Diavolo’s plans, with club officials pondering other areas ranging from Sesto San Giovanni to Piazza d’Armi.

It is estimated that the costs of building a new stadium for the seven-time European Cup winners would amount to €300 million.