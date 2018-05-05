AC Milan offer Andre Silva to land Monaco winger

AC Milan are ready to sacrifice striker Andre Silva in order to sign Keita Balde, and have offered the Portuguese international to Monaco in exchange for the winger.

The Rossoneri are keen to add greater width to their team ahead of another summer rebuild, after a disappointing season that has left them in danger of missing out on European football again next term.

This led to sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli to meet with Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes, who has conducted numerous negotiations with Monaco over the past three seasons, to propose an exchange for Keita, according to CalcioNews24.com.

With Silva struggling to make an impact in his debut season in Serie A, Milan are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements and are confident a deal can be reached with Monaco to see Keita go the other way.

The Senegal international arrived at the Principality club last summer, after a productive four seasons in Serie A with Lazio.

Keita has scored eight goals in 33 appearances for Monaco in all competitions, as last season’s Ligue 1 champions look to secure a second-place finish.

Silva, meanwhile, has only scored twice in 23 Serie A appearances and has found himself on the fringes of the first team. The former Porto striker does have eight Europa League goals to his name however.