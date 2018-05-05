AC Milan Player Ratings: Killer Calhanoglu Cuts Verona Down

AC Milan doomed Hellas Verona to Serie B with an easy 4-1 victory at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday, whilst getting their own Europa League hopes back on track in the process.

Hakan Calhaoglu’s deflected strike was followed up by a smart Patrick Cutrone finish to give the Rossoneri a dominant lead at half-time. A rare Ignazio Abate goal early in the second half extinguished any lingering hopes Verona had of maintaining their top flight status.

Despite a stunning late Seung-Woo Lee volley, Verona showed no signs of threatening a first ever Serie A win over Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and saw their return to Serie A cut short after a single season. Fabio Borini restored the Diavolo’s three goal advantage as Milan secured an easy victory.