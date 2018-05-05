AC Milan v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan make two changes as they look to get their European hopes back on track against lowly Hellas Verona at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday.

The Rossoneri scraped past Bologna last time out, and coach Gennaro Gattuso continues with a front three of Hakan Calhanoglu, Suso and Patrick Cutrone.

Alessio Romagnoli steps up his comeback from injury and takes the place of Cristian Zapata in defence, alongside Leonardo Bonucci, whilst Ignazio Abate replaces Davide Calabria.

Manuel Locatelli continues to keep Riccardo Montolivo out in the place of the injured Lucas Biglia in midfield.

Defeat for Verona could spell the end of their Serie A stay by the end of the weekend, if other results do not go their way.

Alessio Cerci is entrusted to lead the line against his former club, flanked by Ryder Matos and Bruno Petkovic.

Verona are in search of their first ever away win over Milan in Serie A, after 15 defeats and 11 draws, and will need to end that barren run if they are to harbour any hopes of survival.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Hellas Verona: Silvestri; Bearzotti, Caracciolo, Heurtaux, Fares; Romulo, Danzi, Calvano; Cerci, Petkovic, Matos