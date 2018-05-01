Alisson: Roma remain optimistic ahead of Liverpool clash

Roma goalkeeper Alisson insisted that his side are still in with a strong chance of reaching the Champions League final, despite trailing 5-2 ahead of their home tie against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Giallorossi were blown away in the first leg at Anfield, and found themselves 5-0 down before pulling two goals back late on.

Having overturned a three-goal deficit against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, Alisson was adamant that his side were far from out of the competition.

“We know our true ability and that our crowd are like a 12th man for us,” the Brazil international told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We have not conceded a goal at home in the Champions League and beat Chelsea and Barcelona 3-0, so this gives us confidence. I give us a 50% chance of progressing.”

Roma struggled to contain former player Mohamed Salah in the first leg, as the Egyptian plundered two goals and as many assists, but Alisson called on a team effort to reduce his influence at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It’s hard to stop Salah. He has an innate talent and now has incredible confidence in himself, but we can stop him if we play as a team,” the 25-year-old continued.

“Look at Liverpool, they work as a collective. They are smart, fast and dangerous. Just think of [Roberto] Firmino, he is phenomenal. It will require a lot of effort and teamwork, not just from the defence.

“[Lionel] Messi is the strongest player I’ve come up against, but Salah is just as feared. With the season he is having he can challenge for the Ballon D’Or, or at least be in the final three contenders.”

Alisson has been an ever-present in Roma’s Serie A and Champions League campaigns, keeping 20 clean sheets in 45 appearances.