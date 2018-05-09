Allegri: I’m impressed with Gattuso’s work at AC Milan

The work of Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan has been praised by Massimiliano Allegri as they prepare to do battle in the Coppa Italia final.

Allegri coached the current Diavolo boss during his own time in charge at the San Siro and insisted that he isn’t surprised by the success that Gattuso has enjoyed since taking over.

“Rino is a great man and a real football guy. It isn’t easy to be the coach of Milan, especially after the different experiences that he has had,” said the Juventus boss to the assembled media.

“He has had those different experiences and is now doing very well. He has already achieved important results at Milan. When you’ve also played at a high level, it isn’t easy.

“But Gattuso was a good player and is a good coach, just like [Filippo] Inzaghi.”

Allegri’s future also remains up in the air as he has been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri at the end of the campaign, although Giuseppe Marotta has already stated the club’s intent to keep hold of him and he commented on that speculation.

“First of all, we have to bring home the trophies. Marotta’s comments are very nice and I’m pleased by them. I’ve always had a very good relationship with the club,” he added.

“We’ve worked very well for the last four years. After my first year, we completely overturned things with excellent results. At the end of this season, we’ll sit down and plan the future.”