Allegri: Juventus have to enjoy this win and begin planning for more success

After capturing his fourth consecutive Coppa Italia with Juventus, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri isn’t resting on his laurels and will sit down with the hierarchy to discuss a way to keep the success coming.

Juventus bagged three goals in eight minutes on their way to a 4-0 win against AC Milan. Mehdi Benatia bagged two, as Douglas Costa forced a mistake from the Gianluigi Donnarumma then to add insult to injury, Nikola Kalinic, who as scored just five goals all season, headed into his own net.

“I want to congratulate the players for what they have achieved and Milan,” Allegri told the press.

“We were always in the game and the team played really well. Bringing home the fourth consecutive Coppa Italia was not simple after a hard year, and now we have to bring the Scudetto home.

“Against Bologna the team improved as the game went on. The players are in good physical condition and the trend in the last few games has been like this.

“There is a mental component also. After the draw with Crotone, and the defeat to Napoli we lost some belief, but the victory in Milan [against Inter] put us back on the right track.

“The driver has to drive the squad well, but without overdoing things. It’s always important when a club gives you a good squad too.

“We have to be happy and enjoy these victories, because in football you cannot always win, just as you can’t always lose.

“In life, no one gives you anything, so winning is always fantastic. I don’t want to think about all the success which we have achieved, history will do that.

“I do want to dedicate this win to everyone who works at Vinovo.

“I have a contract with Juventus and every year we meet at the end of the season to plan the future. We need to be clear about how we can improve more, though winning is always difficult, we must try to build a team which can compete and win on all fronts.”