Allegri: Napoli should be congratulated, but Juventus even more so

After Juventus managed a 0-0 draw with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico to get the point they needed to win their seventh Scudetto in succession, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri was complimentary about his team, while also offer an odd anecdote about horse racing.

Neither side was unable to break the deadlock, though Roma did have most of the chances, while also playing the final 22 minutes with 10 men after Radja Nainggolan was sent off.

“It isn’t a question of suffering under pressure,” Allegri said when asked about this being the hardest title he has won. “It is a question of scoring enough points to win the Scudetto.

“Teams like Napoli have chased us till the end. So we should congratulate them for it, and for the great year they’ve had.

“But more praise should go to Juventus who have ended a legendary season, because winning seven Scudetti, the last four, four Coppa Italia, two Champions League finals, I believe that be players deserve lots of praise out of sheer respect if nothing else.

“I don’t know what else to say, because I really want to go to the beach, which is better because the sea will help get my voice back, and the win will take away all the things I’ve heard this year. But I’ve also had fun, and they have made things a lot of fun. But now, enough, time to go to the beach.”

Allegra was asked about winning five of the last 10 Scudetti, and he gave a rather strange answer.

“I’ll give you an example of a dear friend of mine who passed away a year and a half ago,” Alleri went on. “He was a bookmaker for horses. I have a passion for horses.

“Once I went to bet on a horse, this was 40 years ago, and he was a bookmaker. The horse was called Minnesota. And I said to him, ‘I want to bet on Minnesota.’

“He replied,’It’ll be easier for you to coach in Serie A than to win with this horse’. The horse won, and I became a Serie A coach.

“I was betting on horses when I was five years old as I went with my grandmother to the horses. I was five and went to the horse racing.

“Unfortunately now the horse race has been discontinued, but it was nice for the kids to go to.

“In Livorno there is a great passion for horses. Now they have also closed the racecourse and then you can’t go anymore.

“Trapattoni, Conte, Lippi, Capello, Sacchi were all great coaches, and won things in their own way. They were a point of reference for me.

“I learnt a lot from a coach who hadn’t won anything apart from Serie B.”