Atalanta v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

With a Europa League spot up for grabs, Atalanta and AC Milan square off at the Stadio Atleti d’Azzurri in Serie A on Sunday.

Following Fiorentina’s defeat to Cagliari earlier in the day, the pair occupy the final Europa League qualifying spots ahead of the Viola, with Atalanta two points and Milan a further one clear. As Milan are set to face the Fiorentina in next weekend’s finale, today’s winner would secure their place in Europe with a game to spare.

In what could prove to be a pivotal game in what has proved to be an underwhelming season, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso makes three changes to the team that were thrashed 4-0 by Juventus in the Coppa Italia final in midweek.

Nikola Kalinic replaces Patrick Cutrone as the focal point of the attack and is flanked by Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu. Meanwhile, Lucas Biglia steps up his return from injury to take the place of Manuel Locatelli, whilst Ignazio Abate comes in for Davide Calabria at right-back.

Atalanta have come to rely on young striker Musa Barrow in recent weeks and the starlet continues to lead the line alongside Alejandro Gomez.

The pair are supported by former Rossoneri midfielder Bryan Cristante, whilst Robin Gosens continues to deputise for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola at right-back.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Cristante; Gomez, Barrow

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Romagnoli, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinic, Calhanoglu