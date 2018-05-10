Atletico Madrid pursuing Roma starlet

An impressive debut campaign by Cengiz Under has caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish giants keen to land the Roma starlet.

The 20-year-old has taken the Serie A by storm this season, establishing himself as key contributor for the Giallorossi since his summer move from Istanbul Basakeshir.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Atletico are interested in securing Under’s services, but it appears Roma aren’t keen on letting the 20-year-old go.

The Giallorossi paid €13.4 million for the winger, and it appears sporting director Monchi won’t take any offers into consideration until next summer.

With Under having only completed the first year of his five-year contract, it’s believed only an irrefutable offer would see the Lupi let go of the youngster – who has no release clause included in his current deal.

So far this campaign, Under has netted eight goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Roma.