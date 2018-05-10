Benatia: Juventus always do special things

After making a piece of Italian football history on Wednesday night, Juventus are a club who should be expected to deliver such records, according to defender Medhi Benatia.

He was the star of the show for the Bianconeri in their 4-0 win over AC Milan in the final of the Coppa Italia, scoring twice at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

That result meant that Juventus won the trophy for a fourth successive season, something that no club had ever previously managed to do before.

“Our fans are happy and proud of us because winning the Coppa was another important goal for us. Juve [are a team who] always do special things,” the ex-Roma man told Rai Sport.

“You know this isn’t the first time the club has managed these achievements. There are players in this team who have written the history of Italian football.

“We just try to follow in those footsteps. The Scudetto is next up for us and we want to end the season on a high note. Then we will take stock of things.”

Benatia also had a simple explanation ready when he was quizzed on just where his side find this relentless desire and determination to always come out on top.

“When you see the attitude of men like [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Claudio] Marchisio and [Stephan] Lichtsteiner, you will understand that Juve never give anything up,” he said.

“People may criticise us and say that we haven’t played well but we have more than 90 points in Serie A and have won the Coppa Italia.”