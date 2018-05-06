Birsa and Stepinski lead Chievo to vital Crotone win

Lorenzo D’Anna’s first game at the helm of Chievo resulted in a 2-1 win over fellow relegations candidates Crotone at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The result lifts Chievo out of the relegation zone with two games left, and level on points with Crotone.

Valter Birsa opened the scoring after 12 minutes, though the visitors did have a goal disallowed and also hit the post.

Then late in the second half Mariusz Stepinski curled a low shot into the far corner, to double the lead, but Marco Tumminello bagged a late consolation for Crotone.

It looked as if first blood was Crotone’s as Bruno Martella headed in a freekick, but referee Davide Massa correctly ruled it out for offside.

Moments later Birsa snuck in at the back post to head home a perfect Massimo Gobbi cross.

Despite playing with great intensity, neither were able to fashion any real goalscoring opportunities as the first half wore on.

After the break, Crotone came out fighting and Simy was first denied by the post, then a brilliant reaction stop from Stefano Sorrentino saw Marco Capuano’s header pushed out.

Ivan Radovanovic struck the post with a thunderous low strike from distance, before Stepinski curled one into the far corner from the right side.

Then just when it looked like Chievo would have the head-to-head advantage, Tumminello struck in time added on.

Next up for Chievo is a trip to Bologna, before hosting Benevento on the final day of the Serie A season.