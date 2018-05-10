Bonaventura: AC Milan will learn from Coppa Italia loss

AC Milan will learn and improve in the wake of their Coppa Italia final humiliation against Juventus, midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has insisted.

On Wednesday night in Rome, Gennaro Gattuso’s men never really got close to the Bianconeri, who lifted the trophy for a 13th time thanks to a 4-0 win.

A Medhi Benatia double along with a Douglas Costa striker and headed Nikola Kalinic own goal did the damage but Bonaventura believes that the game can be an important learning curve.

“We didn’t manage to react in the game and I thought we played well but against Juve, that isn’t enough. You need to avoid mistakes and play beyond your limits,” Bonaventura told Milan TV when reflecting on the loss.

“The strength of Juventus came out in the long run but these games will help us grow and make us understand that in these contests, we need to make as few mistakes as possible.

“You have to try to keep the game in balance and then the winner will be the side who makes the fewest mistakes. Juventus have an impressive quality but we must try to improve.”

The result means that the Diavolo have been beaten on all three occasions that they have faced the Turin side this season, conceding nine goals and scoring just once.