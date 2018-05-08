Bonaventura: Juventus superior but AC Milan believe in Coppa Italia triumph

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventua conceded that Coppa Italia final opponents Juventus are stronger than the Rossoneri, but insisted that his side would go into the clash full of confidence.

The two heavyweights square off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday evening, with Serie A leaders Juventus heavy favourites to win a fourth consecutive Coppa Italia crown.

However, Bonaventura was adamant that whilst the Bianconeri had shown themselves to be superior over the course of the season, Milan had the quality to lift a first Coppa Italia since 2003.

“Juventus are a great team and are better than us in terms of overall quality and what they have achieved in recent years,” the 28-year-old told Rai Sport. “We can have our say in this match though, but we will need a great performance.

“We are coming into this final in good form. We beat Hellas Verona in the best manner [4-1 in Serie A on Sunday] and did well in Bologna before that too [2-1 Serie A win]. We are facing a great team and it will not be easy, but we are in good condition.”

Milan have only reached one other Coppa Italia final since defeating Roma to lift the trophy in 2003. The Rossoneri were beaten in 2016, as an Alvaro Morata strike in extra-time secure a 1-0 victory for Juventus.