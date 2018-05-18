Buffon’s agent reveals what is next

The representative of Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has disclosed that his client will take up to 10 days mulling over his next move before making a final decision.

At a press conference on Thursday, the 40-year-old confirmed that he will end his 17-year spell with the reigning Italian champions, leaving the club this summer after playing his final game against Hellas Verona.

However, during that meeting with the media, Buffon did admit that he is unsure whether or not he will hang up his gloves, and his agent Silvano Martina told Radio Sportiva that he will take some time to decide on his next move.

“If he didn’t want to talk about [his future] then I think it is right that people respect that. There are offers from other teams for Buffon and he has offers both to keep playing and post-career options,” Martina said.

“But I must say that he hasn’t decided yet what he will do. He is lucky that he is a goalkeeper and not one who has lost his qualities as the years go on but he just needs to take perhaps 10 days to reflect.”

Buffon does reportedly have an offer of a two-year deal on the table from Paris Saint-Germain among others.