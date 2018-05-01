Liverpool midfielder on verge of Juventus switch

Juventus have held a secret meeting with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as he closes in on a move to the Serie A champions.

The Germany international’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and he will walk away from Jurgen Klopp’s men as a free agent.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has now agreed upon a five-year contract with the Old Lady after holding talks with Massimiliano Allegri and his staff at Vinovo.

He was won over by Allegri’s vision for the future and the project he has planned for the Bianconeri and gave his word to Juventus after that meeting that they will be his next destination.

The 24-year-old was courted by many clubs across the continent but the Italian champions, who are closing in on the Scudetto once again, have won the race for his signature with the offer of a deal until 2023 worth €6 million per season.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid had expressed a serious interest in signing Can.