Criscito to make Genoa return, but doubts remain over Laxalt and Perin

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin and winger Diego Laxalt could leave the club this summer, with Domenico Criscito set to rejoin the Grifone.

A number of Serie A sides are closely following Perin, after the stopper had another strong season at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Juventus are interested in the Italian International, as they look for a back up to Woijech Szczesny, while Napoli will need a replacement for Pepe Reina, who will join AC Milan in the summer.

Meanwhile, Inter, Torino and Atalanta have been monitoring Laxalt over the last few weeks with view of a move.

It isn’t all doom and gloom for the Grifone as Criscito is set to rejoin the club, having played his last game with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The left back came through the youth sector at Genoa, before joining up with the first team in 2003 and making 165 appearances over three separate spell.

Now, with his contract up at Zenit, he will return to his boyhood club on a free transfer.