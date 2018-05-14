Di Francesco: Roma were missing that final touch

After Roma’s 0-0 draw with Juventus, which handed the Scudetto to the Bianconeri, Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco was positive about his side’s potential fortunes going forward.

Neither side was unable to break the deadlock, though Roma did have most of the chances, while also playing the final 22 minutes with 10 men after Radja Nainggolan was sent off.

“I wanted to bring a certain mentality to the team, and we must be able to drag others forward with us,” Di Francesco told the press.

“I wanted to end the season at home with a win and had to thank our fans for their support. However, when we went a man down things became difficult.

“We were just missing that final touch in the box. We have a unique squad, but I didn’t get them to where I wanted them to be.

“This season we have created more, but Juventus have scored more, and there is the difference. As well as in defence, Scudetti are won by conceding less goals than the other teams.

“In January we dropped too many points, but that only serves as a lesson for us.

“We have done extraordinary things this season, and the desire to get better is there.”