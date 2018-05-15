Donnarumma’s entourage expect AC Milan exit after value plummets

Due to ongoing concerns from Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent over his drop in value, the goalkeeper appears to be in line for an AC Milan exit during the summer.

The teenager did seem likely to depart the club last summer but had a late change of heart and opted to pen a new contract which committed him to the club until June 2021.

However, he is unlikely to see that out, according to Corriere della Sera, with a report in the newspaper on Tuesday suggesting that it is an unthinkable scenario at the moment for the goalkeeper to remain at the San Siro next season.

It would remain to be seen what price the Rossoneri would look for to sell Donnarumma because despite the claims of Massimiliano Mirabelli that he is almost priceless due to a potential legacy with the club, the player’s entourage are concerned over his sharp drop in value.

That has not been helped by some recent high profile blunders, notably against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, and Mino Raiola and his staff believe that their client’s value ‘has halved’ and that he is now worth a maximum of €30 million.

Corriere go on to claim that a long, drawn out process is expected as Raiola and the club aim to come to an agreement on what a fair price to sell the player would be, while they also report that the 19-year-old has had his mind made up for some time that it would be best for him to leave Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain have most recently been linked with a renewed interest in the Italy international, with that speculation resurfacing on the eve of the Coppa Italia final.