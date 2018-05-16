Giuseppe Rossi Exclusive: Joining Manchester United was a dream come true. They had my favourite striking duo

Now at Genoa, Giuseppe Rossi started his career at Manchester United, joining the Red Devils when he was just 17 in a move that he defined as a dream come true.

Despite making just a handful of appearances for United, Rossi went on to successful spells at Fiorentina, Villarreal of course Parma.

“I was a big fan of Manchester United prior to even going there,” he exclusively told Forza Italian Football.

“My favourite striking duo was Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole. They were the best. The best that I had ever seen play together. And I really enjoyed watching them play.

“At 17, I see this person at my training ground that gives me a pin and said ‘This team wants you’. I look down at the pin and it’s Manchester United, and I said, ‘Wow, man, that’s amazing!’.

“Fast forward a few months and I’m sitting in front of Sir Alex Ferguson, I’m getting a tour from people around Carrington… it was a dream come true.”