Giuseppe Rossi Exclusive: Fiorentina’s victory over Juventus was like winning the Champions League

Giuseppe Rossi scored against Fiorentina with Genoa, 1449 days since his last Serie A goal, which happened when he was wearing a Viola top, a team he has great affinity for following a momentous hat-trick against Juventus.

The Viola bought him in January 2013 from Villarreal for €9 million, even though he still had six month left in his recuperation from injury. It was worth it, for the club and for Rossi. Who has always had a special relationship with Fiorentina.

“It’s pretty crazy – back in the day, when I was 19, in Parma-Fiorentina, we won and I scored two goals,” Rossi exclusively told Forza Italian Football. “This last game [Genoa-Fiorentina], I scored but unfortunately we lost. But I was able to get a goal.

“And also, playing for them I scored many and I did very well, so I guess they bring me good luck if I’m playing with them or if I’m playing against them.”

He’s now part of Fiorentina’s history, thanks to that game on October 20, 2013, an unforgettable win for La Viola over Juventus, in which he bagged a hat-trick.

“It was a very special moment, scoring those three goals against Juventus,” Rossi continued.

“It was a long time that Fiorentina hadn’t beaten Juve and I didn’t really realise how big the rivalry was between Fiorentina and Juve until after that game, going to my car and seeing fans crying, still cheering on the streets, on social media, people celebrating as if we had won the Champions League.

“It was something really special, something that I’m never going to forget, something the Fiorentini will never forget, and I believe we will always have a bond because of that special game.”