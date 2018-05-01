Failure to qualify for Champions League could see Inter sacrifice Icardi

Inter are bracing themselves for the loss of captain and talisman Mauro Icardi if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Nerazzurri had looked on course for a return to a tournament they haven’t featured in since 2011/12, but just two Serie A wins since the start of April have seen them fall into fifth, four points behind Roma and Lazio, who occupy the final qualifying spots.

With just three league games remaining, Inter are in danger of missing out and the financial implications could be wide-reaching.

Failure to qualify would mean missing out on a €40 million windfall, and with Financial Fair Play regulations weighing heavily over them, Sport Mediaset report the Nerazzurri may need to sell Icardi to make ends meet.

The Argentina striker has so far committed himself to the Biscione, but Luciano Spalletti’s side may find it difficult to persuade him to remain without the lure of Champions League football.

Valued at €110m, the sale of Icardi would give Inter greater freedom to move in the transfer window and balance the books.

However, Inter are not completely out of the running for a Champions League spot, and qualification could boil down to the final day clash against Lazio. Should the Nerazzurri leapfrog one of their Roman rivals, they would hold a much stronger hand in negotiating a renewal with Icardi.